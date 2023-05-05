Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Readies for 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals

The summer grind is just beginning for Ole Miss women’s basketball, with the quartet of Snudda Collins , Marquesha Davis , Madison Scott and Ayanna Thompson headed out west to participate in the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals held at Reid Arena in Colorado Springs.



The four represent Ole Miss after the program earned an invitation to participate in the event by the sport’s governing body for its annual national tournament. The Rebels kick off action in Women’s Pool B in its first game Saturday morning at 10 a.m. CT against St. John’s. Ole Miss concludes the day against fellow Sweet 16 programs in UCLA at 12:55 p.m. and wraps up the day against Maryland at 5:25 p.m.



The top two teams from each of the four pools, advance to Sunday’s Quarterfinals beginning at 9 a.m. CT.



3X Nationals will serve as an evaluation for selection to various 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 men’s and women’s national teams, including the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup, set for May 30-June 4 in Vienna, Austria, and roster spots for USA Basketball World Tour, Women’s Series and U21 and U23 Nations League teams.



Played on a half court with a 10-minute clock and a 12-second shot clock, the first team to 21 points, or the team in the lead at the end of regulation, is the winner. Participating teams earned their spots in the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals either through USA Basketball 3X regional qualifying tournaments last fall or via an at-large invitation from USA Basketball.

Game action is set to stream live May 6-7 on USA Basketball’s website, usab.com, and YouTube.com/USABasketball.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports