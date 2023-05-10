Ole Miss Alumnus Part of Pulitzer Finalist Team

Mississippi was well represented in the 2023 Pulitzer Prize Awards that were announced earlier this week.

Ole Miss alumnus and journalist Tony Plohetski was part of a team that was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal award.

Plohetski is a journalist at Austin-American-Statesman. The Statesman, in collaboration with USA Today, was named a finalist for the Gold Medal Award for their coverage of the massacre of 19 children and two adults during the Uvalde mass shooting.

“My teammates and I @statesman are honored as one of two finalists for the Pulitzer Prize gold medal in public service for our coverage of the Uvalde mass shooting,” Plohetski tweeted on Monday.

While at Ole Miss, Plohetski worked with The Daily Mississippian, NewsWatch 12 and wrote for the Clarion-Ledger. After graduating from Ole Miss, he moved to Austin.

Another Mississippian, Anne Wolfe with Mississippi Today won a Pulizter for Local Journalism for her reporting that revealed how a former Mississippi governor used his office to steer millions of state welfare dollars to benefit his family and friends, including NFL quarterback Brett Favre, according to Pulitzer.org.

