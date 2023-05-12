Marquesha Davis and Madison Scott are headed back out to Colorado Springs after an impressive showing at the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals, as the pair earned an invite to participate in the 3×3 Women’s Senior National Team Trials this upcoming week. The trials will serve as a tool to determine the athletes that will be selected to compete on USA Basketball 3×3 National Teams in 2023.



“This is a huge opportunity for both Madi, Marquesha, and our program!” said head women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin . “There is no doubt in my mind that they will do well in Colorado this upcoming weekend again.”



As two of 18 athletes participating in the trials, Davis and Scott have the opportunity to be considered for multiple USA 3×3 National teams, including the World Cup, Women’s Series, U23 Nations League, U21 Nations League, U23 World Cup, Pan American Games and the AmeriCup.



Both Davis and Scott were instrumental in Ole Miss’ historic season, as the Rebels went on to upset No. 1 seeded Stanford in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the program’s 11th Sweet 16.



In a career-best season for Davis, the McGehee, Arkansas, native averaged 10.5 points per game and recorded a career-high 26 points about Alabama. Davis dropped double-figures in 19 games throughout the season and led the Rebels in scoring seven times.



Scott started in all 34 games for the Rebels, en route to earning Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team accolades. The rising senior was Ole Miss’ most efficient shooter, leading the team at a .510 field goal percentage. Scott broke an SJB Pavilion record with a career-high 17 rebounds against Jacksonville and totaled a team leading 11 double-doubles on the year.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports