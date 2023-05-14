Ole Miss Softball Receives Bid To NCAA Salt Lake City Regional

For the seventh-consecutive season, Ole Miss has received a bid to the NCAA Softball Championship. The Rebels will compete in the Salt Lake City Regional, set for May 19-21.

It is the second-ever trip to Salt Lake City and first for the postseason. Ole Miss will be joined in the regional by host and No. 15 national seed Utah. As the No. 3 seed in the regional, the Rebels will take on No. 2 seed Baylor Friday at 12 p.m. CT on ESPNU in the opening game.

The Rebels are 1-4 all-time against Baylor, earning their first win in 2021. They boast an 0-3 against hosts Utah and a 4-5 record against SIU, who they faced off against earlier this season in Puerto Vallarta.

Ole Miss sits at 30-26 on the year with the sixth best strength of schedule in all of Division I Softball. The Rebels finished the regular season with ranked wins over No. 10 LSU, No. 19 Auburn, No. 15 Kentucky, No. 21 Texas A&M, No. 14 Florida and No. 14 Alabama, as well as a series victory at Missouri. It marks the eighth consecutive 30-win season for Ole Miss, dating back to 2015.

Receiving its first-ever NCAA Tournament bid in 2016, Ole Miss has earned a spot in the “Big Dance” every season since. The Rebels are 15-13 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, claiming a pair of regional titles in 2017 and 2019.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports