Local High School Seniors Graduate This Week

Oxford and Lafayette County high school seniors will soon bid farewell to the familiar halls and classrooms that have shaped their academic journeys.

Lafayette High seniors walked through the halls of the school recently for the last time. They graduate tonight. Photo via Facebook

Lafayette County seniors are graduating tonight at 6 p.m. at The Pavilion on the Ole Miss campus. The ceremony will be live-streamed. Click here to watch their ceremony.

Oxford High seniors will graduate at 6 p.m. on Friday, also at The Pavilion.

Oxford School District communications said they are finalizing plans to set up a live stream. This story will be updated with the information as soon as it’s made available.

Regents School of Oxford seniors will graduate at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The ceremony will be held in the school’s gymnasium.