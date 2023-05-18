Ole Miss Softball Prepares for Baylor to Open its NCAA Regional Action

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss softball takes the diamond on Friday at lunch in the Salt Lake City Regional against the Baylor Bears. The first pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPNU.

Ole Miss (30-26, 8-16 SEC) received its seventh-consecutive bid to the NCAA Softball Tournament and the third-straight under head coach Jamie Trachsel, who earlier this season picked up her 100th career victory with the Rebels.

Ole Miss got knocked out of the SEC Tournament last week

The Rebels played one of the toughest schedules with 61 percent (34 of 56) games were against teams that made the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor rolls into Salt Lake with a 39-16 overall record and an 8-10 mark in the Big 12 coming into the regional as the No. 2 seed. The Bears boast six wins over top-five ranked opponents, including handing No. 1 Oklahoma its only loss of the season.

Offensively, Shaylon Govan paces the team with a .382 mark at the plate and 11 home runs.

In the circle, Dariana Orme and RyLee Crandall have split the workload. The Bears own a 2.44 staff ERA in 369.2 innings pitched.

When the Rebels take the field this weekend, they will debut the new Powder Blue uniforms.

The last meeting between the two programs Ole Miss won 10-4 in Waco, Texas back in 2021.