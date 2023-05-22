Former City Grocery Manager; Artist Jimmy Weems Died Saturday

Jimmy Weems, general manager at City Grocery for more than 25 years, died Saturday at his home in Oxford.

Visitation for James Lewis “Jimmy” Weems, 70, will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the West Hall of Waller Funeral Home.

James Lewis “Jimmy” Weems. Photo by Bruce Newman

Weems graduated from Lexington High School, where he played many sports, before continuing on to play football at Holmes Community College. He transferred to the University of Mississippi where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.

While at Ole Miss, he earned his undergraduate degree in drawing, printmaking, and graphic design and his master’s degree in fine arts.

Inspired by his own passion for artistic expression, Weems taught art at both grade and high school levels before teaching as a graduate student at Ole Miss. During the mid-1970s, he was named Artist in Residence in Yazoo City.

He and his wife, Debra, formerly owned Creative Sources, which gave Oxford residents a place to locally source art supplies and frames.

He retired from City Grocery, where he served as General Manager for over 25 years. He was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Debra Strowd Weems of Oxford; daughter, Dr. Sara Brooks Weems of Durham, NC; sons, Dr. Peyton Wood Weems and his wife, Bailey of Oxford and Colin Gant Weems of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Paula Weems Childress and her husband, Jimmy of Madison; and his granddaughter, Ellie James Weems.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jimmy’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Read the entire obituary on the Waller Funeral Home website.

Information via Waller Funeral Home