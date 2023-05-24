Memorial Day Celebration to be Held Monday at Veterans Park

Monument at the Veterans Park in Oxford. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg

Local veteran associations in Oxford are inviting the community to a Memorial Day celebration on Monday.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. in the Veterans Park on Veterans Drive, across from the Mississippi State Veterans Home.

After a flag-raising, Ret. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Bill Waller Jr. will be the guest speaker.

A wreath will be placed before the ceremony, at about 11:45 a.m., on the north side of the Lafayette County Courthouse.

Next to the park at the Veterans Building, veterans and their families are invited to enjoy some hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans and more.

Different than the celebratory Veterans Day which honors all veterans, Memorial Day is a more somber holiday. It is a day of remembrance for those who died while serving and pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

The event is co-sponsored by the VFW Post 3978, DAV Chapter 48, American Legion Post 55 and Marine Corps League Det. 1431, all of Oxford.