Go Fund Me Set Up for Local Mom of Young Girl Killed in Tragic Accident

A Go Fund Me has been established for the mother of an 11-year-old girl who was killed last week while crossing the street.

Abbey Grace Winchell

According to a family friend, Abbey Grace Winchell, was selling lemonade near the Dollar General in Batesville when she was struck by a car.

Her mother, Lindsey Byrd, of Water Valley, works at My Girl nail salon in Oxford.

The Go Fund Me was set up to help Byrd, who also is the mother of two boys.

The fundraiser has since raised more than $4,500.

According to her obituary, Abbey loved sports, swimming, skiing, boating, fishing and riding horses. She hoped to one day be a veterinarian.

Along with Byrd, she is survived by her father Steven Winchell and stepmother Dana Winchell, grandfather and grandmother Michael and Sheree Winchell, brothers Tre and Joseph, grandmother Ronda Byrd, Uncle Joseph Byrd.

Staff report