Oxford Honors Veterans Who Gave All

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Photos by Alyssa Schnugg

The community joined together Monday morning at the Veteran’s Park to honor and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom.

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony was hosted by the Oxford veteran groups, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3978, the American Legion Post 55, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 48 and the Marine Corp League Willie Morris Jones Det. 1431.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Lafayette County Supervisor and Board Present Mike Roberts welcomed everyone to the ceremony.

The national anthem was performed by Ken Ash and Bro. James Petermann did the invocation and benediction. Master of Ceremonies was Greg Lovelady, commander of the VFW.

The guest speaker was retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Bill Waller Jr.

Taps was performed by Jason Pardoe with the Marine Corp League.

The commanders of each veteran organization raised the American flag. Traditionally, the flag is flown at half-mast from midnight to noon on Memorial Day and then raised again.

Representatives from each branch of the military rang a bell to recognize those who served and gave their lives in that service.

A wreath was dedicated during the service and after the ceremony, it was placed on the Lafayette County Courthouse grounds.