Keeping it in the Family, Brooke Moore Joins Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Staff as Graduate Manager

After joining the Rebels last summer as a graduate transfer and missing this past season due to injury, Brooke Moore is joining the Ole Miss women’s basketball staff as a graduate manager for the 2023-24 season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

“I am excited about having Brooke on staff with us,” said head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin . “She is a future star in this business and will immediately impact us positively!”



The Atlanta, Georgia, native signed with the Rebels in May of 2022 following two years at Purdue. Appearing in 54 games for the Boilermakers, Moore made 19 starts in her two seasons in West Lafayette. During her senior campaign, she reached double-figures in 16 games, including four 20-point performances.



Prior to Purdue, Moore played two seasons on The Plains at Auburn, entering as a five-star recruit out of high school. In 46 games with the Tigers, Moore averaged 6.9 points per game while shooting 27.2 percent from beyond the arc.



Following a season-ending injury last summer, Moore spent time on the Rebel bench developing her basketball knowledge under the tutelage of McPhee-McCuin.



“As I am joining the staff here at Ole Miss as a graduate manager, I am ecstatic and overjoyed for this opportunity,” said Moore. “I am thrilled to work alongside with Coach Yo, the staff and the team during this exciting journey.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports