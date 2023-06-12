Ole Miss Baseball Gets Pitcher Kyler Carmack

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco and staff picked up pitcher Kyler Carmack from the transfer portal.

Carmack committed to Ole Miss from Arkansas State University and on Friday announced it on social media.

Last season, Carmack went 5-3 on the mound in 12 starts as a redshirt freshman with a 3.23 ERA and ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference.

The 6-foot-2 right hander, retired 60 batters by strikeout with 37 walks in 69.2 innings of work.

The Cabot, Arkansas, native recorded 24 at bats with six hits, three doubles and two RBIs with a .250 average.