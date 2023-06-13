Omaha Field is Set

By Adam Brown

The 2023 Men’s College World Series in Omaha is set as the final eight teams prepare to play for the national title.

This season, three teams from the SEC are headed to Omaha in the Florida Gators, LSU Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers.

The Gators swept through the Gainesville Super Regional by beating South Carolina to get back to Omaha for the first time since the 2018 season.

Florida will take on Virginia Friday night at 6 p.m.

In the Gators side of the bracket, they are the only SEC team with Virginia, TCU and Oral Roberts.

LSU came out of Baton Rouge Super Regional after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee made it out of the Hattiesburg Super Regional by winning the backend of the three-game series over Southern Mississippi.

Back-to-back seasons the Golden Eagles were right there to get to Omaha facing two SEC teams in Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Southern Miss’ skipper Scott Berry retirement started after the loss to the Vols on Monday night. Berry had been the head coach for the last 14 years and with the program since 2001 as an assistant.

LSU and Tennessee will matchup in the first game in their side of the bracket on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The No. 1 seed Wake Forest Demon Decans are in this side of the bracket and will take on the Stanford Cardinals Saturday at 1 p.m.

Omaha will go back to double elimination pool play then the two winners will meet in a best of three-series to crown a national champion.