Three Rebels Earn ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Honors

Calvin Harris Photo by Carleigh Holt Harbin

The ABCA announced their 2023 All-Region teams Tuesday and three Ole Miss Rebels were named to the South All-Region team: Kemp Alderman, Jacob Gonzalez, and Calvin Harris. Alderman and Gonzalez were both named to the South All-Region First Team at their respective positions, while Harris was named to the Second Team.

This is only the second time in the last 13 seasons that Ole Miss has had more than one player named to the All-Region teams. For Gonzalez, it is the second All-Region honor of his career, while it is the first for both Alderman and Harris.

The trio led Ole Miss in nearly every offensive category taking the top three spots in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, runs scored, hits, RBI, doubles, home runs, and total bases. They accounted for 49.4 percent of the team’s home runs, 46 percent of their doubles, 45.4 of their RBI, and 43.8 percent of their total bases.

Alderman led the Rebels offensively, hitting .376 with a slugging percentage of .709 and on-base percentage of .440. He had 80 hits with 61 RBI, 19 home runs, and 151 total bases. He also led the team in two-out RBI (23) and batting average with runners on base (.393).

His 80 hits and 151 total bases were the fourth highest in the SEC during the regular season, his batting average and RBI were the seventh-highest, and his slugging percentage the eighth-highest. Alderman finished the regular season ranked 25th in the country in total bases, 35th in home runs, and 51st in hits.

The junior’s 19 home runs were the third-highest single-season total by a Rebel in program history and his 151 total bases cracked the top-10 for a single season.

Gonzalez led the Rebels in walks (35) and doubles (18) and had the second-highest batting average on the team at .327. He was also ranked second on the team in on-base percentage (.435) and RBI (51) while finishing third in slugging percentage, runs scored, and hits.

The shortstop’s 18 doubles were the sixth-most in the SEC and his seven sacrifice flies were on short of the league-lead. Gonzalez only committed five errors all season while playing arguably the most important defensive position on the field.

With his 46 runs scored, Gonzalez moved into third all-time in career runs scored with 184 runs in three seasons as a Rebel.

Harris hit .321 and led Ole Miss in runs scored, crossing the plate 52 times in 54 games. He had a slugging percentage of .579, 121 total bases, 12 home runs, 67 hits, and 46 RBI, all top-three on the team.

On May 6 against Missouri, Harris set two new Ole Miss single-game records and tied a third when he hit four home runs in one game. He had 16 total bases in the game, which was a new program record, and his 10 RBI tied a record set by Charlie Conerly in 1947. Harris became the first SEC player to ever hit four home runs in a conference game and just the third SEC player to do it in any game. He was also now just the fourth player in SEC history to have 16+ total bases in a single game.

Harris was named SEC Co-Player of the Week and the NCBWA Dick Houser Trophy National Hitter of the Week while also winning the Golden Spikes Performance of the Week Award for his offensive explosion.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

