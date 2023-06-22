Chancellor’s House to Rebrand as The Oliver Hotel, Oxford

Guest room The restraurant The reception area Guest room bathroom The cocktail lounge Photos of the newly redecorated Oliver Hotel, formerly The Chancellor’s House Hotel. Photos provided

Chancellor’s House Hotel, a luxury hotel in the heart of Oxford, has announced it will be rebranding as The Oliver Hotel, Oxford.

The Oliver Hotel, Oxford will expand into 40 rooms and suites with unique dining options.

The Oliver Hotel will be introducing three new concepts — a new patio restaurant, a cocktail parlor lounge, and a rooftop bar, which will round out the already robust food and beverage and event offerings at the property.

The management company will continue to be Oliver Hospitality, a Nashville-based hotel and restaurant management company, that purchased the hotel back in April 2022.

With the transition to The Oliver Hotel, the team “embraces a new era while creating a space where guests can feel at home.”

The name pays homage to The Oliver Hotel in Knoxville, Tennesse, which was the first hotel project Oliver Hospitality took on more than 12 years ago.

“Each Oliver Hotel is location specific and that’s something to celebrate,” said Ethan Orley, Managing Partner of Oliver Hospitality. “The Oliver Hotel in Oxford will create a sense of belonging uniting the nostalgic spirit of Ole Miss with a modern approach to southern hospitality. The team will foster community experiences and brand touchpoints that feel warm, charming and lively.”

The renovation project, undertaken by Mey & Co Interior Architecture Design Studio, reimagined the hotel’s interiors, blending an eclectic aesthetic with the timeless charm that guests have come to adore.

For more information about the transformation into The Oliver Hotel, visit www.chancellorshouse.com.

Staff report