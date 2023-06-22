Ole Miss Women’s Basketball 2023 Transfer Portal Class Ranked in Top 10

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has used the transfer portal this offseason after the NCAA tournament run in 2023 to bring in a Top 10 class.

Ole Miss is coming off a run to the Sweet 16 for the eleventh time in program history.

Coach McPhee-McCuin and her staff had to replace senior guard Angel Baker and brought in Kennedy Todd-Williams and KK Deans to Oxford.

Ole Miss was ranked in the top 10 of the 247Sports top 25 transfer classes on Wednesday as the No. 7 class in the country.

The Rebels are one of six SEC teams in the top 10 as they join LSU (1), Mississippi State (3), Texas A&M (4), Tennessee (6), South Carolina (10).