Ole Miss’ Rychlak Continues as Officer for SEC Executive Committee

Josh Gladden (right), UM vice chancellor for research and sponsored programs, presents the 2019 Distinguished Research and Creative Achievement Award to law professor Ron Rychlak during the University of Mississippi’s 166th Commencement ceremonies in May 2019. Rychlak recently was named a Distinguished Professor at the university. Photo by Kevin Bain/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

Ole Miss Faculty Athletics Representative Ron Rychlak was named among the officers for the SEC’s 2023-24 Executive Committee, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

Rychlak continues his stint as Secretary of the committee, while University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell will begin a two-year term as the group’s President and University of Tennessee Chancellor Dr. Donde Plowman as Vice President.

The SEC Executive Committee is comprised of the three officers of the Conference and four individuals elected at the regular annual conference meeting. The elected members are composed of a Chief Executive Officer, Director of Athletics, Senior Woman Administrator and Faculty Athletics Representative.

The primary responsibility of the SEC Executive Committee is to approve the annual operating budget of the Conference and oversee all financial and fiscal affairs of the Conference as administered by the Commissioner.

Joining the committee is University of Missouri President Dr. Mun Choi who will become Vice President in 2025. Continuing members of the committee are University of Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek, Mississippi State University Senior Woman Administrator Ann Carr and Texas A&M University Faculty Athletics Representative Paul Batista.

Rychlak joined the Ole Miss School of Law in 1987 and has served as the university’s faculty athletics representative since 2007. Among his Ole Miss honors, he was appointed as a Distinguished Professor in 2020, received the Distinguished Research and Creative Achievement Award in 2019 and was bestowed the Ben Hardy Faculty Excellence Award in 2017.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports