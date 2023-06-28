Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Set to Face NC State in ACC/SEC Challenge

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

The matchups for the first annual ACC/SEC Challenge were announced by ESPN on Wednesday, slating the Ole Miss men’s basketball team against NC State on Tuesday, November 29 at 8 p.m. CT.

The NC State Wolfpack finished with 23 wins last season, earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 11 seed before falling to Creighton. Ole Miss is 0-2 all-time against NC State, falling in their first matchup 34-32 at the 1929 Southern Conference Tournament before dropping a 77-54 contest in the 2000 NIT. This will be the first contest between the two programs in Oxford.

The ACC/SEC Challenge will feature 28 games across men’s and women’s basketball this upcoming season, each televised on an ESPN platform.

The Rebels are set to begin their first season under new head coach Chris Beard this coming fall. They return their top two scorers from the previous season in Matthew Murrell (14.4 points per game) and Jaemyn Brakefield (11.1 points per game).

Season tickets for the 2023-24 Ole Miss men’s basketball season will go on sale on Monday, July 3, and can be purchased at OleMissTix.com.

