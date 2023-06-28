Paragon Bank Grants 18th Wish for Make-A-Wish Mid-South

DJ will be going to a wolf sanctuary in Florida for his wish. Photo provided

Paragon Bank worked with Make-A-Wish Mid-South to grant 17-year-old DJ his wish of seeing wolves in person by sending him to a wolf preserve in Florida.

This is the 18th consecutive year Paragon has worked with Make-A-Wish Mid-South to grant the wish of a local child or teen. The ceremony took place on June 21 at its Fountain Place Banking Center, located at 5400 Poplar Avenue.

“Paragon began supporting Make-A-Wish in 2004 before we were officially chartered as a bank,” said Robert Shaw, Chief Executive Officer at Paragon Bank. “It is our honor and delight to work with them to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”

Paragon team members from the Memphis and Oxford locations recreated an episode of Jeopardy! for DJ to compete in where they revealed that his wish was being granted.

Staff members acted as game pieces, all while dressed up according to their category. The final Jeopardy! question was a bit different from the show, as each of the three contestants had their own question. DJ’s question wasn’t a question at all, and instead was a poster letting him know his wish had been granted.

“All the effort of planning the reveal is worth it when you see the joy and surprise on the Make-A-Wish child’s face,” said Tracey Thesmar, First Vice President – Controller and Make-A-Wish point person at Paragon.

Paragon team members from the Memphis and Oxford locations recreated an episode of Jeopardy! for DJ. Photo provided

As part of the bank’s Assisting the Community Through Service program, Paragon employees donated their time and efforts to prepare for and take part in the event. Additional donations were provided by Chick-fil-A – Poplar and Massey and One and Only BBQ.

“It’s partners like Paragon that help us continue to reach local kids,” said Amanda Wiig, Director of Marketing and Communications at Make-A-Wish Mid-South. “Every child battling a critical illness deserves the hope and strength the wish provides.”

Make-A-Wish Mid-South was founded in 1986, by a local businessman who recognized the need for an organization to help sick children in the Mid-South. Generous donors have allowed the chapter to grant more than 6,500 wishes to children with critical illnesses in the Mid-South.

For more information, visit www.midsouth.wish.org or call (901) 680-WISH (9474).

Staff report