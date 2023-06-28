Paving Along West Jackson Done for Now

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Paving along West Jackson Avenue has stopped after more than a week of traffic being backed up for most of the workday.

Kincannon being demolished this summer will keep the stretch of W. Jackson from Rebel Drive to Gertrude Ford from being paved.

The work started on June 23 and was originally planned to have West Jackson Avenue paved between Fraternity Road to 9th Street paved; however, the portion of the road between Rebel Drive and Gertrude Ford Boulevard remains unpaved.

Then the paving picks up again after Gertrude Ford and ends around 9th Street.

According to City Engineer Reanna Mayoral, the area between Rebel Drive and Gertrude Ford did not receive new paving due to the future demolition of Kincannon Hall off Rebel Drive.

The city did not want the new asphalt to be damaged by all the trucks traveling to and from the demolition site.

Mayoral said the area will likely be repaved next summer.

The demolition of Kincannon is planned to take place sometime this summer before classes resume in August; however, the University of Mississippi is still finalizing its plans and the exact date for demolition was unknown as of Wednesday.