Ole Miss Softball Bolsters Lineup With Grad Transfer Courtney Day

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel brought in veteran experience with the addition of Texas graduate transfer Courtney Day on Friday.

Day joins the Rebels after electing to play her fifth and final season in Oxford. The former Texas Longhorn was a member of the 2022 WCWS All-Tournament Team and owns a career .317 batting average with 26 home runs and 91 RBI through 176 games played. A two-way player, Day also boasts a 2.45 career ERA in 68.2 innings pitched.

Day is coming off one of the best seasons of her career in 2023, recording a .308 average with 40 hits, including seven doubles and seven home runs. The Pearland, Texas, native drove in 31 runs and crossed the plate 20 times to help lead Texas to the NCAA Super Regionals.

In 2022, Day helped Texas advance to the Women’s College World Series, where she was named to the WCWS All-Tournament Team after leading Texas over its seven-day stay at the event with three home runs and eight RBIs. At the plate, she hit an even .300 over 57 games played, totaling 39 hits, 21 runs scored, a team-leading 12 home runs, 34 RBIs, and a squad-high .654 slugging percentage.

In her first complete collegiate season, Day played in 33 games, including 23 starts. She batted .323 with five extra-base hits and 11 RBIs while recording a 3.67 ERA through 34.1 innings pitched.

Day proved to be an impressive dual threat for the Longhorns as a freshman, going a perfect 5-0 in the circle with a team-best 1.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 28 innings while also batting .368 with four doubles, a squad-high five home runs and 15 RBIs over 25 games before the season was cut short.

A four-year letter winner in softball at Glenda Dawson High School, Day collected numerous honors, including 2019 Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) All-State, 2018 Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Second Team All-State, a pair of all-region nods and back-to-back District 23-6A MVP honors.

