Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Announces Zachary Hopp as Coordinator of Operations – Scouting and Analytics

With summer workouts underway, head women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has announced the elevation of Zachary Hopp from graduate manager to coordinator of operations for scouting and analytics.

“Zach played a pivotal role in our success last season. His relentless effort and commitment to our program has been incredible,” said McPhee-McCuin. “He has a wealth of knowledge and I just love how he challenges me to be better as a coach. He is an outstanding individual and will continue to help us achieve our goals here at Ole Miss!”



Hopp spent his first season in Oxford as a graduate manager assisting with all scouting operations as well and providing guidance and mentorship for players on the practice squad. The Kansas graduate spent two years as a volunteer assistant at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, where the Ichabods advanced to the Division II NCAA Tournament in both seasons.



In 2019 Hopp worked with Athletes in Action on their AIA trip to Isreal. His time with AIA allowed him to develop his overseas basketball knowledge as well. Hopp has also served as an assistant coach with Eberlein Drive from 2018-22 during The Basketball Tournament on ESPN.



Hopp graduated from the University of Kansas in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in sport management and a minor in business.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports