Ole Miss Volleyball Announces 2023 Schedule

Photo by Reed Jones/Ole Miss Athletics

Head coach Bre Henry unveiled Ole Miss volleyball’s 2023 schedule on Monday ahead of her first season leading the program.

The Rebels 2023 slate features a preseason exhibition and four non-conference tournaments followed by 18 conference matches. Further, of Ole Miss’ 29 matches, 13 are against teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last season.

Fans will get their first glimpse of the 2023 squad on August 19, when Ole Miss hosts Arkansas State in an exhibition match before hitting the road for the opening weekend of the season. The Rebels officially kick things off in Fort Myers, Florida, with a non-conference tournament featuring St. John’s, FGCU and Arizona State from August 25-27. They remain on the road the following week for a pair of matches against Lipscomb and Tennessee State to round out August and begin September.

Ole Miss returns home September 7-9 to host its annual tournament at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center. This year, the Ole Miss Invitational field features Alcorn State, South Dakota State and Tennessee Tech. The Rebels round out non-conference play in Nacogdoches, Texas, the following weekend with matches against Tulsa, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin on September 15 and 16.

The Rebels open SEC play at home for the second consecutive season and play four of their first five matches against conference opponents at the Gillom Center. Ole Miss begins the 18-match slate, welcoming Alabama to town on September 22 before traveling to Auburn on the 24th. The Rebs then return home for three straight matches against South Carolina (Sept. 29), Tennessee (Oct. 1) and Texas A&M (Oct. 6).

Ole Miss then hits the road for a five-match stretch from October 8 to October 22, with contests at Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia and Mississippi State. The Rebels finally return home for the end of October, where they will welcome defending SEC champion Florida to Oxford on the 25th, followed by Missouri on the 29th.

November begins with a midweek home match against LSU on the first of the month. Ole Miss then hits the road for matches at South Carolina and Tennessee on November 5 and 12, respectively. The Rebels then come back to Oxford for their final two home matches of the year against Arkansas on November 15 and an in-state showdown with Mississippi State on Senior Day on November 19.

The Rebels’ regular season wraps up on November 22 in College Station with a midweek match against Texas A&M.

Ole Miss returns 10 letterwinners from a season ago, highlighted by AVCA All-Region honorees Sasha Ratliff and Anna Bair, as well as All-SEC freshman setter Aly Borellis. The Rebels return a talented freshman class that claimed four weekly conference honors a year ago.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports