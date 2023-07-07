OPC Registration For Fall Youth Sports Begins Monday, July 10

The Oxford Park Commission will begin sign ups for team fall sports on Monday, July 10. The sports include softball, volleyball, baseball and flag football. Softball and volleyball are for girls only. Volleyball is for ages 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. Softball is for ages 6 to 12. Baseball is for ages 6 to 17 and flag football is for ages 6 to 14.

The seasons for both baseball and softball will run September 13 to October 25 on Wednesday nights at mTrade Park. Flag football will be played on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays October 9 through November 16, while volleyball will be played on Mondays and Thursdays October 2 through November 16.

Sign up at oxfordparkcommission.com.

Courtesy of the Oxford Park Commission