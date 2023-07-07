Rain, Storms Expected This Weekend in North Mississippi

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Images from the NWS/Memphis

Lafayette County residents working for the weekend are going to need to keep their umbrellas handy.

Rain and possibly severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday in our area, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms today with a high around 87 degrees under partly sunny skies. There is a 30 percent chance of some rain and storms tonight before 10 p.m.

On the NWS’s Severe Weather 1 to 5 scale, Lafayette County is currently listed as a 2, or having a Slight Risk for severe storms on Saturday and Sunday. The main threats are damaging winds and hail with heavy rain a secondary threat.

Both days have a 70 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. The high on Saturday should stay around 87 degrees. Sunday will be cooler with a high of 83 degrees.

Less rain and higher temps return next week; however, there is a 40 percent chance of rain on Monday.

