White Sox Draft Gonzalez

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Jacob Gonzalez hits his grand slam in the second inning against Delaware. Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez received the phone call that every baseball player dreams about: being drafted by a Major League Baseball team.

Gonzalez was selected in the first round by the Chicago White Sox with the number 15 overall pick.

Gonzalez just finished his junior season with a .327 average with 10 home runs, 18 doubles, 46 runs and 51 RBIs.

In the 2022 season, he helped lead the Rebels to its first program national championship.

The Glendora, California, native made a home at short since stepping onto campus, starting all 186 games in his career with a .319 average, 40 home runs, 123 walks, 43 doubles, four triples and 158 RBIs in just three seasons.

Gonzalez also had great work with his glove and as a junior had a .971 fielding percentage with 61 put outs, 104 assist and only five errors.