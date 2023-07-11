Harris and Dougherty Selected on Day Two of the 2023 MLB Draft

Two more Rebels were picked up in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft Monday afternoon as Calvin Harris and Jack Dougherty were both selected to play professional baseball at the next level.

Harris was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the fourth round as the 116th overall pick in the draft. He joins Jacob Gonzalez as one of the White Sox’s draft picks in this draft and is now the fourth Rebel drafted by the team from Chicago’s south side in the last three drafts.

The junior becomes the highest-drafted catcher from Ole Miss since Stuart Turner was drafted at No. 78 in 2013. He is also the sixth Rebel catcher to be drafted in the first 10 rounds since 2016.

Dougherty was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round as the 267th overall pick in the draft. He is the first Rebel to be drafted by the Twins since 2013.

Harris hit .321 and led Ole Miss in runs scored in 2023, crossing the plate 52 times in 54 games. He had a slugging percentage of .579, 121 total bases, 12 home runs, 67 hits, and 46 RBI, all top-three on the team.



On May 6 against Missouri, Harris set two new Ole Miss single-game records and tied a third when he hit four home runs in one game. He had 16 total bases in the game, which was a new program record, and his 10 RBI tied a record set by Charlie Conerly in 1947. Harris became the first SEC player to ever hit four home runs in a conference game and just the third SEC player to do it in any game. He is also now just the fourth player in SEC history to have 16+ total bases in a single game.

The Peosta, Iowa native was named a semifinalist for both the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy and the 2023 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award. He also earned ABCA All-South Region and All-SEC honors.

During Ole Miss’ 2022 National Championship run, Harris was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after hitting .400 with two home runs, six RBI, and five runs scored at the tournament.

Dougherty made 15 appearances on the mound in 2023, making nine starts after working out of the bullpen for the majority of his career. He led all starters in ERA while finishing second on the team in opposing batting average (.261), saves (2), innings pitched (60.1), and strikeouts (65). He threw a career-high six innings three times over the course of the season and struck out a career-high seven batters three different times.

The Collierville, Tennessee native made a career-high 17 appearances in 2022, posting a 4-3 record with a 4.91 ERA and 61 strikeouts. He made three-consecutive scoreless appearances during Ole Miss’ postseason run in 2022, picking up a win against Arizona in the Coral Gables Regional and a save against Southern Miss in their Super Regional. Dougherty started game one of the College World Series Finals against Oklahoma and earned the win, going five-plus innings and striking out six.

