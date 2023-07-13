Ole Miss Baseball Gets Liam Doyle from Coastal Carolina

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball picked up a player out of the transfer portal earlier in the week as southpaw Liam Doyle committed to Ole Miss.

Doyle announced that he was coming to Oxford on social media after starting his career at Coastal Carolina.

Last season, as a freshman, Doyle went 3-1 on the mound with a 4.15 ERA.

The Derry, New Hampshire native worked 56.1 innings in seven games for the Chanticleers. Doyle recorded 69 strikeouts to 20 walks while allowing 43 hits and surrendered six home runs and 28 runs.

Doyle’s last appearance of the season for Coastal Carolina came in the home regional against Rider.