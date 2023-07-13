The Sipp Honored by Wine Magazine for its Commitment to Excellence

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Sipp in Oxford has been recognized by Wine Selector magazine for the fourth year in a row. Photo via The Sipp/Facebook

Oxford’s The Sipp restaurant has been recognized by Wine Spector for the fourth year in a row for its commitment to excellence for its wine programs.

“At The Sipp and YŪGŌ, we strive to offer our guests an exceptional dining experience and our extensive wine selections are an integral part of that experience,” said Claire Kiamie , owner of The Sipp and YŪGŌ, which are both located in Oxford. “We are proud to be acknowledged for our dedication to providing outstanding wines that perfectly complement our innovative culinary creations.”

The Sipp opened on South Lamar Boulevard in 2019 and YŪGŌ Oxford opened in 2021 on Jackson Avenue East.

At The Sipp, over 60 wines are offered by the taste, glass or bottle while YŪGŌ offers over 300 bottles of wine from its cellar.

“We want to offer our guests a chance to try something new or enjoy their favorite every time they walk in our doors,” Kiamie said.

Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, recently unveiled the winners of the 2023 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine.

This year’s awards program recognizes 3,505 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.

Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service.

The Restaurant Awards issue, which features chef and restaurateur Thomas Keller on the cover, is now available to readers.

All winners can be searched online at RestaurantsWineSpectator.com by location and sorted by attributes including name, proximity, award level, cuisine and pricing. Winners are also profiled in the free Restaurant Awards app, available for iPhone and iPad users.

by location and sorted by attributes including name, proximity, award level, cuisine and pricing. Winners are also profiled in the free Restaurant Awards app, available for iPhone and iPad users.