Ole Miss Softball Adds Big Arm of Brianna Lopez

Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel added another arm to the rotation in left hand pitcher Brianna Lopez.

Lopez joins the Rebels with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Transferring from Hawai’i, she owns a career 2.25 ERA with 30 victories in the circle and a pair of All-Big West honors.

This past season, Lopez posted a 16-12 record to go along with a 2.43 ERA in 167.1 innings pitched. The Riverside, California, native earned over half of the ‘Bows victories, making 31 appearances in the circle to earn All-Big West Second Team honors. Lopez also fired her first career no-hitter on April 1. She finished just a walk shy of a perfect game.

As a freshman, Lopez became just the third Hawai’i pitcher to earn First Team All-Big West honors since 2013. She made 28 appearances in the circle, including 24 starts, and posted the 75th best ERA in the nation with a 2.07 mark. The lefty finished the season with a 14-8 record while firing 19 complete games and five shutouts. In 162.0 innings of work, Lopez struck out 113 batters.

A 2021 graduate of Ramona High School, Lopez was a four-year letterwinner in softball, helping lead the Rans to three league championships and three MVP honors. She also collected a pair of All-State nods, ending her high school career with a .650 batting average and 1.06 ERA.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports