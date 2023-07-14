Primary Election Candidate Forums Being Held Next Week in Various Locations

The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Mu Chi Zeta Chapter will be facilitating candidate forums for the coming primary elections in Lafayette County.

All members of the community are encouraged to attend and participate.

These moderated forums will focus on allowing candidates in contested primary elections to make a brief, timed presentation of their positions, followed by questions from the audience.

Plans are in the works to host forums again in October for the general election.

The kick-off forums will begin on July 17.

Schedule forums thus far:

Supervisor District 1 and 2 at the Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 17.

Justice Court Judges and Constables at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 18.

Supervisor District 3 at the Taylor Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 20.

Other forums are being scheduled and will be announced when they are finalized.

LWVOXNMS is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government and never supports or opposes any political party or candidate.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Chi Zeta Chapter, is a community-conscious, action-oriented organization that seeks to make an impact on their communities through leadership, direct action, advocacy, and key relationships with community leaders.

Staff report