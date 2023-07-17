Ole Miss Baseball Picks up Shortstop Luke Hill from the Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball picked up a shortstop in Luke Hill out of the transfer portal on Monday.

Hill announced his decision to join coach Mike Bianco and the Rebels on social media.

Hill comes to Oxford after spending his freshman season at Arizona State playing for the Sun Devils.

Last season, Hill carried a .314 batting average with 54 starts and six home runs with 42 RBIs.

The Baton Rouge, La., native arrived in Tempe, Ariz., as the fourth best prospect in the state of Louisiana and the second-best shortstop. Hill also was ranked as the 100th best shortstops in the country out of high school.