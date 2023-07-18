Groff Returning for One More Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss centerfielder Ethan Groff announced via social media on Monday that he will return to school for one more season.

Run it back Rebz🔥 pic.twitter.com/YeaQhY1ljn — Ethan Groff (@ethangroff12) July 18, 2023

Last season, Groff played in 53 games, all in centerfield for the Rebels. He led Ole Miss on the base path with 16 stolen bases.

The Orlando, Fla., native carried a .272 average with six home runs, a triple, 12 doubles and 42 RBIs in his first season in SEC play.

On defense, Groff’s glove was big with 134 put outs, an assist, an error with a .993 fielding percentage.

Groff arrived on campus last season after three seasons at Tulane. He led the Green Wave with a .404 average in 2022 with a .709 slugging percentage.