YAC Competes for Global Award for its Arts Incubator Program

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Powerhouse in Oxford, home of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council. File photo

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council is one of about 16 worldwide organizations in the running for a global award.

YAC’s Arts Incubator Program is an applicant in the Music Cities Awards Best Initiative Using Music for Economic, Social or Community Development.

The Music Cities Awards are presented by Saxony – State of the Arts. This is a global competition designed to acknowledge and reward the most outstanding applications of music for economic, social, environmental and cultural development in cities and places all around the world.

The next step will be to find out if YAC is selected as the official nominee for the award on Aug. 3. If it is, the final awards ceremony will be held in October.

The winning application will be able to show a direct positive economic, social or community development impact on the city where it has been implemented.

“Being recognized for our programs on that level validates our efforts to build impactful programs, raising the profile of Mississippi as a place for creatives, and demonstrates the cultural and economic impact of the arts,” said YAC director Wayne Andrews.