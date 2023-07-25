Deans Excited about trip to Italy, Upcoming Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Image Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss transfer point guard KK Deans looks forward to the upcoming season and the team’s trip to Italy.

Deans arrived at Ole Miss out of the transfer portal after a year at the University of Florida.

“My main decision was because of coach Yo,” Deans said. “Her vision, plain, energy, and I feel like we complement each other from an energy standpoint.”

Dean added the family connection that the team has is strong between the team.

“They all want to work and do big things and shock the world,” Deans said.

In her lone season with the Gators, she played in all 34 games with 29 starts. Deans led Florida in scoring with 14.1 points per game.

Prior to playing at Florida, Deans played three seasons at West Virginia and played in 74 games in her career with the Mountaineers.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin brought Deans, Kharyssa Richardson and Kennedy Todd-Williams into the program to help the team build on last year’s Sweet 16 tournament run for the Rebels.

“It’s rare to have 15 girls want to go play at the next level,” Deans said. “I’ve been at two other places where that was not the case. That is not a bad thing, but to have that is amazing.”

The point guard added that the team’s drive and competitiveness indicate, “We are going to do something special.” And her point guard style of play brings a lot of experience to the court.

“[I love] being able to run the team, being able to be the coach on the floor, and being able to access what [Coach Yo] says and relay it to the team and for us to flow,” Deans said.

Deans added that she brings energy, fun and communication to the floor and looks forward to traveling to Italy to play basketball.

“Its my second time – I went my freshman year [with West Virginia]. Now I’m going with a new group of girls with a different game, style of play and different atmosphere,” Deans said. “Playing in a different atmosphere is tough, but this is going to be a great experience for everybody. I’m really excited.”