EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: Introduction to Pickleball

OPC Pickleball court courts of Facebook

Pickleball seems to be all the rage these days. Rapidly gaining in popularity and appealing to players of all ages, it’s causing cities like Oxford to respond by building more pickleball courts or even converting tennis courts., to respond to the demand. But do you know what Pickleball is and how to play it? Local retiree and pickleball enthusiast Marty Fino will tell us all about it, including why pickleball has become so popular, how it’s played, the basic terminology, the equipment that’s needed, how to get started, how to play it safely, and how to get coaching. He will also share online resources and where you can play pickleball in Oxford.

This will be an in-person program Wednesday morning, July 26, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association/NE SPARC auditorium, 10 Private Road 2050, just northeast of the intersection of highways 30 and 7 (across from Tractor Supply Company, near Stouts Carpet & Flooring).

For more information, contact Don Mason, committee Chair, at dmason222@gmail.com or text 662-607-3321.