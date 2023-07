A town hall meeting sponsored by North Central Mississippi Realtors will be held from 5:30 to 7

p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Oxford Conference Center, 102 Ed Perry Blvd.



The forum will feature Lafayette County candidates who are in contested primary races in the

upcoming elections. The forum will feature only candidates running for local offices.



The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 662-281-1360.



Submitted by North Central Mississippi Realtors