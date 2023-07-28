Heat to Affect Oxford

By Adam Brown

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The dog days of summer continue throughout the region, with hot, humid weather remaining in the forecast as we head into the final weekend of July.

The City of Oxford is in a Heat advisory until 7 p.m. on Friday according to the National Weather Service. The high is supposed to reach 95 degrees with a heat index that could soar to 107.

The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. To be prepared drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and keep out of the sun.

Over the weekend, the heat continues with the high expected to be 96 degrees on Saturday and 97 degrees on Sunday.

On Sunday night leading up into Monday, there is a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms to cool down the humidity.