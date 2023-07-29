Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Italy Bound for 2023 Foreign Tour

Ole Miss women’s basketball is headed international, with the Rebels jetting off to Italy July 30 through August 8 with visits to Rome, Florence and the Amalfi Coast for three exhibition games as part of its 2023 Foreign Tour.



“With so many newcomers for next season, I’m excited about the opportunity that a tour abroad in Italy gives our team to learn our philosophy and our system,” said head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin . “The additional games and practices preparing for the tour gives us a unique avenue to build chemistry and will help our student-athletes to foster relationships with one another on and off the court.”



The Rebels start off in Rome where the team will experience a walking tour of the city with stops at the Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain and the Colosseum. A visit to the Vatican follows before Ole Miss’ first exhibition against Team Slammers-Iska.



Florence awaits with another walking tour of the city and a visit to the Accademia to admire great Italian art and architecture. The squad will get their hands busy in the kitchen with a pizza making class prior to its second exhibition against the Spanish Select team. Ole Miss will then experience the Leaning Tower of Pisa with a day trip to the iconic landmark.



The final stop follows as the Rebels head to the coast to Naples for their last game of the tour against the Italian Select team. Multiple excursions ensue for Ole Miss including a visit to Pompeii, and boat tours around Capri and Positano.



Coming off of its first Sweet 16 appearance in 16 years, Ole Miss returns seven from last year’s team and is strengthened with the addition of eight newcomers including three transfers and five freshmen. SEC All-Defensive standout Madison Scott returns for her senior season in Oxford, as well as starters in Marquesha Davis and Tyia Singleton . McPhee-McCuin increased the depth of the Rebels through the transfer portal, with the addition of two of ESPN’s top-15 transfers in Kennedy Todd-Williams from North Carolina and KK Deans from Florida.

