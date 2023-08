Left Photo: Standing is Elliot Bruce (Senior Patrol Leader), Leo Young (Scorpions Patrol Leader), Liam Pharr, Noah Zerangue, Arjun Vijayasankar (White Wolves Patrol Leader), Luke Pharr, Jacob Zerangue (Assistant Senior Patrol Leader)

Kneeling: Thomas Ray (Troop Scribe), Javier Centellas (Black Hawks Patrol Leader).

Center Photo: The color guard raising/folding/lowering the flag was comprised of:

Thomas Ray, Javier Centellas, Leo Young, Jacob Zerangue (not seen is Elliot Bruce, who called out the commands).

Right photo: The troop members who were in attendance but not part of the color guard are (from left to right)

Arjun Vijayasankar, Luke Pharr, Noah Zerangue, Liam Pharr

Standing by himself is Elliot Bruce, calling commands to the color guard. Photos provided

Oxford Boy Scout Troop 144 served as Color Guard for a flag retirement ceremony Sunday at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association office.

North East Power flies a large, American flag year-round at their building off Highway 30; however, the flag had become worn and it was time to be replaced.

As part of the ceremony, the scouts lowered the old flag, folded it and then raised the new flag.

Staff report