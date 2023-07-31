The College Corner Expands to a New Location in Oxford

Located at 825 Sisk Avenue, Suite 105, the new Oxford store will offer a comprehensive selection of Ole Miss apparel, tailgating gear, home decor and gifts Photo via Facebook/TheCollegeCorner

The College Corner, a provider of quality licensed college merchandise, is opening a new location in Oxford.

Located at 825 Sisk Avenue, Suite 105, the new Oxford store will offer a comprehensive selection of Ole Miss apparel, tailgating gear, home decor and gifts.

Whether you’re a student, alumnus, or a dedicated rebel fan, The College Corner has all the items to allow you to proudly display your school spirit.

“We are thrilled to be opening a new location in Oxford,” said Scott Werne, owner of The College Corner. “Oxford is renowned for its rich academic heritage, and we are eager to become an integral part of this dynamic community. Our mission is to provide students, parents, and alumni with top-notch products and services that celebrate their passion for sports and their devotion to their alma mater.”

At The College Corner, customers can expect a seamless shopping experience with friendly and knowledgeable staff members who are dedicated to helping customers find exactly what they need, Werne said.

The store’s array of officially licensed college merchandise ensures that every customer will discover the perfect items to represent their school pride.

The grand opening of The College Corner in Oxford will take place on Aug. 26. To celebrate, the store will offer exclusive discounts, giveaways, and promotions for all visitors throughout the opening week.

Founded in 2014, The College Corner has two other locations in Ridgeland and Flowood.

For more information about The College Corner and its services, visit www.collegecornerstore.com.