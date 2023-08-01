Wednesday, August 2, 2023
FeaturedNews & Views

LC School District Maps Out Traffic Flow for Main, Lower Elementary Campuses

0
123
Lower Elementary Traffic Flow
Main campus Morning Route
Main Campus Afternoon Route
Photos via the LCSD

Lafayette County School District students return to class Wednesday.

The maps above show the traffic flow for all Lafayette County schools, as well as the bus lanes in the morning and afternoon.

On the main campus, teachers will start to unload car riders at 7:15 a.m. At 2:45 p.m., teachers will start loading car riders.

Lafayette Elementary School campus will follow the same unloading and loading times for car riders.

The best approach to the school is coming from the main campus down F.D. “Buddy” Parkway.

Staff report

Previous article
On the Ballot: State Offices and Candidates on Primary Ballot
Next article
Ole Miss Football to Open 2023 Training Camp

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles