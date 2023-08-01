LC School District Maps Out Traffic Flow for Main, Lower Elementary Campuses

Lower Elementary Traffic Flow Main campus Morning Route Main Campus Afternoon Route Photos via the LCSD

Lafayette County School District students return to class Wednesday.

The maps above show the traffic flow for all Lafayette County schools, as well as the bus lanes in the morning and afternoon.

On the main campus, teachers will start to unload car riders at 7:15 a.m. At 2:45 p.m., teachers will start loading car riders.

Lafayette Elementary School campus will follow the same unloading and loading times for car riders.

The best approach to the school is coming from the main campus down F.D. “Buddy” Parkway.

