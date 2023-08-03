Ole Miss Dining Opening for Move-In; Bookstore Adds Some Sunday Hours

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Student Union. Photo by Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

With the first day of classes at the University of Mississippi just around the corner on Aug. 21, Ole Miss Dining and the Ole Miss Book Store are adding hours this month.

Ole Miss Dining will open on Monday, offering different food options on different days. On Rebel Market will be open every day through Aug. 20.

The Student Union Food Court will be open on Wednesday, Aug. 9 with several restaurants operating, including Chick-fil-A, Panda Express and McAlisters.

The Dish will be opening on Aug. 17.

See the complete Ole Miss Dining move-in hours below.

Click here for Ole Miss Dining locations and menus.

***

Monday, Aug. 7 – Tuesday, Aug. 8

Rebel Market 7 a.m.-2 p.m./5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Rebel Market 7 a.m.-2 p.m./5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Union Food Court

Chick-fil-A/Panda Express/Qdoba/McAlister’s/Blenz Bowls 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10 – Friday, Aug. 11

Rebel Market 7 a.m. – 2 p.m./5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Union Food Court

Chick-fil-A/Panda Express/Qdoba/McAlister’s/Blenz Bowls 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

P.O.D. Towers/Crosby 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Rebel Market 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m./5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Union Food Court

Chick-fil-A/Panda Express/Qdoba/McAlister’s/Blenz Bowls 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

P.O.D. Towers/Crosby 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Rebel Market 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m./5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Union Food Court

Panda Express/Qdoba/McAlister’s/Blenz Bowls 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

P.O.D. Towers/Crosby 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14 & Tuesday, Aug. 15

Rebel Market 7 a.m.-2 p.m./4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Union Food Court

Chick-fil-A/Panda Express/Qdoba/McAlister’s/Blenz Bowls 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

P.O.D. Towers 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Crosby 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Rebel Market 7 a.m.-2 p.m./4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Union Food Court

Chick-fil-A/Panda Express/Qdoba/McAlister’s/Blenz Bowls 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

P.O.D. Towers 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Crosby 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Rebel Market 7 a.m.-2 p.m./4 p.m.-8.p.m.

The Dish (Residential College) 8 a.m.-2 p.m./5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Union Food Court

Chick-fil-A/Panda Express/Qdoba/McAlister’s/Blenz Bowls 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

P.O.D. Towers 7 a.m.-2 a.m.

Crosby 9 a.m.-12 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Rebel Market 7 a.m.-2 p.m./4 p.m.-8 p.m.

The Dish (Residential College) 8 a.m.-2 p.m./5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Union Food Court

Chick-fil-A/Panda Express/Qdoba/McAlister’s/Blenz Bowls 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

P.O.D. Towers 7 a.m.-2 a.m.

Crosby 9 a.m.-12 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Rebel Market 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m./5 p.m.-7 p.m.

The Dish (Residential College) 10 a.m.-2 p.m./5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Union Food Court

Chick-fil-A/Panda Express/Qdoba 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Blenz Bowls 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

McAlister’s 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

P.O.D. Towers 12 p.m.-2 a.m.

Crosby 12 p.m.-12 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Rebel Market 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m./5 p.m.-7 p.m.

The Dish (Residential College) 10 a.m.-2 p.m./5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Union Food Court

Panda Express/Qdoba 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Blenz Bowls 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

McAlister’s 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

P.O.D. Towers/Crosby 12 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Ole Miss Bookstore will be opening on a couple of Sundays this month to give students an extra day to gather their necessary class books.

The Bookstore is open 7:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays (However, home football games could change hours) .

On Sunday Aug. 19 and Aug. 27, the bookstore will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information about the Ole Miss Bookstore.