Crumbl Cookies Opening its Doors in Oxford Next Week

Crumbl Cookie will open on Aug. 11. Photo provided

Oxford is about to get a whole lot sweeter when locally owned and operated Oxford Crumbl Cookie opens its doors next week.

The new store will open at 8 a.m. on Aug. 11 and the owners can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie connoisseurs in Crumbl’s perfectly postable Pink Boxes.

The store is located at 103 Merchants Drive in Galleria II shopping center and will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing over 60 career opportunities to Oxford locals.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more.

The store is owned by Brandon, Jen, McKae and Jocelyn Nielsen and Annie and Russell Squire.

After eating a chocolate chip cookie from Crumble, the group decided they wanted to be part of the Crumbl crew.

“As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors,” said the owners in a press release.

Weekly flavor drops are announced on Sundays at 7 p.m. on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts @crumblcookies.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the Grand Opening.

Starting Aug. 16, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com.

Customers can also rate and track cookies, share their tasty takes with other Crumbl reviewers, and earn achievements on the Crumbl app.

Staff report