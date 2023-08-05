On the Ballot: Justice Court Judges and Constables

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Voters will head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 to vote either on a Republican or Democratic ballot on Tuesday in the Mississippi Primary.

There are races in several state offices, as well as House and Senate races and local county elections.

This week, Hotty Toddy News has run a story each day, breaking down the races and who will be running on each ballot. Due to the number of candidates, particularly in the local county elections, bios and separate stories will not be run for each primary candidate but will be done before the general election in November.

Today, in the conclusion of this series, we look at the Justice Court Judge and Constable races.

The Lafayette County Justice Court is responsible for the following types of cases:

Felony charges from the City of Oxford, Lafayette County and the University of Mississippi

Misdemeanors from Lafayette County and the University of Mississippi

Traffic tickets from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, University Police Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol

Civil cases regarding less than $3,500 from the City of Oxford, Lafayette County and the University of Mississippi

In the Northern Justice Court Judge race are Hardie Meeks Jr. and LaSonja Sue Pettis. On the Republican ballot is Brent Johnson. The Democratic winner will face Johnson in November. There is no incumbent judge running for re-election in this district.

In the Central Justice Court race, incumbent Judge Mickey Avent has no opposition and will retrain his seat on the bench.

In the Southern Justice Court race, there are only candidates running as Independents and therefore will not be on the primary ballot Tuesday. They are incumbent Judge Johnny Wayne McLarty, Krisi Allen and Benjamin Justus.

Constables’ primary duties are serving court orders from the Justice Court, including civil and criminal summons and subpoenas, protection orders and eviction orders. They also provide security to the Justice Court.

Northern Constable Greg Pettis and Southern Constable Jack E. Theobald have no opposition and will retain their offices.

In the Southern Constable race, Lee Durham will face incumbent Kenneth Drewrey in the Republican primary. There is no Democratic or independent candidate. The election will be decided on Tuesday.