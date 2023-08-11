By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Members of the local media were given a guided tour of the newly renovated Manning Center on Friday.

Over the past year, the athletic depart has had the indoor facility under construction to join the nation’s elite with a $45 million renovation.

The renovation lasted from January 2022 to July 2023 and expanded the space from 181,500 square feet to 221,000.

The Rebels now train a 10,710 square foot weight room with a state-of-the-art technology and fueling stations to a newly renovated locker, players lounge, hydro tanks plunge pools.

The new lockers have active ventilation, and zero-gravity style reclining chairs with personal tablets for relaxation.

In the Manning Center athletes have access to four recovery pools with two dedicated to football. A recovery and Sensory Deprivation Pools that is a dedicated relaxation zone with massaging chairs and two sensory deprivation rooms with float pods.

The sports medicine area has increased by 24 percent in square feet, double the number of taping and treatment tables.

A NIL room dedicated photography studio is adjacent to the gear display room for NIL imagery production.

The defensive lineman have a dedicated walkthrough room with three sequenced projectors and 12 foot x 50-foot projection wall.

On the second floor of the Manning Center is a theatre room with 8 feet tall and 24 feet wide curved video walls.