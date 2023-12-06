Wednesday, December 6, 2023
OPD Collecting Donations for Commodores Care, Little Pantries on Friday

This Friday, from 3–7 p.m., the Oxford Police Department will be collecting donations for Commodores Care and Little Pantries in front of Walmart on Jackson Avenue.

This will be one of the first initiatives of the OPD Wellness Team.

The OPD Wellness Team is a new entity within the department that focuses on the health and well-being of all employees within the department, as well as coming up with outreach opportunities for the community.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Commodores Care and Little Pantries,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen. “These are two great organizations that really help those in need throughout our community. We are blessed to live in a community where we rally around each other. We cannot think of a better time than right here at Christmas! We hope for a great turnout at the drive.”

Staff report

