Ole Miss Announces 2023 M-Club Hall of Fame Class

Image courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss will honor its 2023 inductees into the M-Club Hall of Fame this fall, with five Rebels across four different sports being enshrined.



The 2023 M-Club Hall of Fame class includes: Todd Abernethy (men’s basketball), Zack Cozart (baseball), John Fourcade (football), Jennifer Lorenzen (rifle) and Fred Roberts (football and baseball). Additionally, Clay Cavett (administration) will receive the George Lotterhos Service Award.



“With this year’s hall of fame class, the Ole Miss M-Club has once again proven what a storied history our University’s athletics programs have,” said Jessica Lynch, M-Club Director. “Each year our club awards a group of former student-athletes with this great honor and this class is second-to-none in their respective sports.



“The Ole Miss alumni family and the University’s M-Club members can be proud that these members will now represent them in our Hall of Fame.”



An induction ceremony is planned for Thursday, Nov. 2 at The Inn at Ole Miss. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 11. The Hall of Fame Class will also be honored two days later at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium during the Rebels’ contest against Texas A&M on Nov. 4.



Visit OleMissAlumni.com to learn more about the Ole Miss M-Club Alumni Chapter, including membership, benefits and more. Follow the M-Club on Twitter and Instagram.



Below are brief bios on the newest additions to the M-Club Hall of Fame, as well as the recipient of the 2023 Lotterhos Service Award.



Todd Abernethy, Men’s Basketball (2003-07)

Todd Abernethy was a four-year starter under Rod Barnes (three seasons) and Andy Kennedy (senior season), playing in 122 games, with 101 of those in a starting role. Abernethy served as co-captain during his final three seasons and scored 1,036 career points over his four seasons.



As a senior, Abernethy earned second team All-SEC accolades by the league coaches after he averaged 11.2 points and 5.5 assists per game. He helped lead Ole Miss to a 21-13 record, a Southeastern Conference western division title, and an appearance in the NIT. Abernethy earned SEC Sixth Man of the Year by the league coaches and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2004.



Following six seasons playing professionally overseas, the Indianapolis native joined the collegiate coaching ranks in 2013, including a stop back at his alma mater from 2014-18. Abernethy is currently an assistant coach at FAU and helped lead the Owls to the NCAA Tournament for only the second time in school history and advanced to the 2023 Final Four.



Zack Cozart, Baseball (2005-07)

Zack Cozart starred at Ole Miss from 2005-07, becoming the first shortstop under head coach Mike Bianco to start as a true freshman. During his three seasons, Ole Miss won three straight Oxford NCAA Regional crowns and appeared in three NCAA Super Regionals. For his career, Cozart batted .312, with 237 hits, including 24 home runs. At the end of his Ole Miss career, Cozart ranked fifth all-time in number of at-bats (760), fifth in RBI (157) and eighth for most hits (237).



The Collierville, Tennessee native registered only single-digit errors at shortstop in back-to-back seasons and helped Ole Miss turn in the top fielding defense in the SEC all three seasons of his career. He was a finalist for the Ferriss Trophy, awarded to the top college baseball player in Mississippi, in 2007. Cozart was an All-American selection in 2006 and earned freshman All-America honors in 2005. He played in the FISU World Games for the USA National Team in 2006.



Cozart was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft and spent nine season in the major leagues, seven with the Cincinnati Reds. During his MLB career, he started 791 games and was named an All-Star in 2017.



John Fourcade, Football (1978-81)

John Fourcade was a four-year letterwinner and quarterback for Steve Sloan’s Rebels from 1978-81. Fourcade compiled an outstanding record, completing 445-of-819 pass attempts for 5,412 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for another 1,301 yards and 22 TDs. After his four years, Fourcade set Ole Miss career records for most plays (1,275), most yards (6,713), most pass attempts (819), most pass completions (445), and most passing yards (5,412).



As a senior, Fourcade was selected team captain of the 1981 Rebels. He was named the Outstanding Offensive Player of the 1982 Senior Bowl after passing for 115 yards and rushing for 33 yards and two touchdowns as the South defeated the North 27-10.



Fourcade led the SEC in total offense as both a sophomore and junior. He earned first team All-SEC honors in 1980 after amassing 2,299 total yards, the most-ever at the time by a Rebel in an individual year. Fourcade would go on to play in the NFL for four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He also had a long playing and head coaching career with numerous non-NFL teams.



Jennifer Lorenzen, Rifle (2003-07)

Jennifer Lorenzen, a three-time All-America selection, helped shape the Ole Miss rifle program in its early stages and will be the first rifle inductee into the M-Club Hall of Fame.



As a senior, Lorenzen was one of two Rebel shooters who competed in the 2007 NCAA Rifle Championships and finished 35th nationally in smallbore in her final collegiate competition. She was named second team All-American in smallbore by the National Rifle Association after her senior season. As a junior, she earned honorable mention All-America accolades in smallbore.



As a sophomore, she set a new school record for air rifle with a 590 score at Nebraska. Lorenzen also set a new school record for small bore with a score of 582 at both the Ole Miss Invitational and the NCAA Sectional. At season’s end, Lorenzen became the first All-American in program history when she received honorable mention for air rifle.



Fred Roberts, Football (1961-63) & Baseball (1962-64)

A two-sport athlete at Ole Miss, Fred Roberts earned three letters in football (1961-63) and three in baseball (1962-64).



During his three seasons on the gridiron as a fullback and linebacker, Ole Miss had an overall record of 26-3-2, while going a perfect 10-0 in 1962 and winning a share of the National Championship. The 1962 and 1963 teams also won back-to-back SEC championships. During his three varsity seasons, the Rebels played in the Cotton Bowl and two Sugar Bowls. On offense, his career totals included 629 yards rushing on 141 carries (4.5 yards per rush) and six touchdowns. Although playing a position known of blocking, his 273 yards rushing led the team in 1963. Defensively, Roberts tallied four career pass interceptions.



During his three years on the baseball diamond, Roberts helped the Rebels post an overall record of 58-24, including a 24-7 record in 1964 when Ole Miss captured the SEC crown and won the NCAA District III title to advance to the College World Series in Omaha. Roberts was selected to the 1964 All-SEC Western Division team as an outfielder when he led the SEC in home runs with seven. He finished his career with 77 hits, including 16 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs, while driving in 59 runs.



2023 Lotterhos Service Award Recipient: Clay Cavett

Clay Cavett is a 1986 graduate of Ole Miss with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and joined the University Alumni Staff in 1988. Cavett currently serves as the director of campaigns and special projects.



For years, he coordinated alumni activities as assistant director for the schools of accountancy, business, engineering, and the M-Club Alumni Chapter. With the M-Club Alumni Chapter, his efforts were tireless, and his servant attitude was particularly noticeable in trying to fulfill all the needs of each campus alumni club.



In addition to his duties at Ole Miss and previously serving the M-Club, Cavett has been a leader with the National Letter Winners Association since the early 2000s. He has served as the NLWA president and continues to be a leader within the organization. Cavett remains heavily involved at NLWA conference while serving as treasurer along with planning committee member for the host school each year.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports