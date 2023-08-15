Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Slated Against Howard to Begin 2023 Battle4Atlantis

International adventures continue for Ole Miss women’s basketball, with the Rebels receiving their first-round matchup for the 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Battle4Atlantis with the unveiling of the tournament bracket on Tuesday. For the first time in program history, Ole Miss will face off against Howard in its opening game in paradise on Saturday Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. CT from the Atlantis Resort in Paradise Island streaming on FloHoops.



Following its matchup against the Bison, Ole Miss will match up against either Arizona or Memphis in the second round of the tournament on the Sunday Nov. 19. The Rebels will wrap up its time in the 242 in its final game on Monday, Nov. 20.



Heading into year six of the Yolett McPhee-McCuin era, Ole Miss is coming off of its most exhilarating campaign in recent memory as the Rebels headed to the program’s 11th Sweet Sixteen following an upset of number one seeded Stanford in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.



The Rebels bring back seven returners from last season’s record-breaking squad which led Ole Miss to 11 wins in SEC play for the first time in the 16-game conference format. Starters Marquesha Davis , Tyia Singleton and SEC All-Defensive standout Madison Scott are back, as well as Snudda Collins for her fourth season in Oxford. Eight newcomers joined the Rebels, including three transfers in KK Deans , Kharyssa Richardson and Kennedy Todd-Williams as well as five freshmen looking to make a splash.



Ole Miss opens its 2023-24 campaign with an exhibition against Rust College on Oct. 29, followed by its regular season debut against Queens on Nov. 9.

