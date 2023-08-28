Challne Barnes meets with Carol Harris, director of the Minority & Small Business Division of the Mississippi Development Authority, at the Round Robin in 2022. Harris came from Jackson, MS to share her expertise at the Big Bad Business Series. Photo courtesy of YAC

Are you a small or local business owner looking to expand your knowledge and grow your business?

The Big Bad Business Series is hosting a workshop called Round Robin, where local entrepreneurs come in and have 20-minute conversations with different experts.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Powerhouse.

Participants may sign up to meet with up to four experts.

Whether just starting with an idea or in the middle of a challenge in your established small business, attendees can acquire knowledge on how to expand social media, how to start a business, and ask about other small business challenges.

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation team up each year to offer the Big Bad Business Series.

YAC has worked on small business development for those in the creative economy since 2009 through its Arts Incubator, when staff noticed artists had shared questions and needs for business knowledge.

Funding from the National Endowment for the Arts has helped grow the Big Bad Business Series into a monthly one.

“The Round Robin is a great opportunity to put a name with a face and make a future contact. Creatives don’t have to move away to build a small business. Entrepreneurs need to know there are so many free and low-cost resources here in North Mississippi. We want you to succeed here at home,” said Wayne Andrews, executive director of YAC.

Experts on the 29th include:

Erin Abbott, founder of the Motel Art Show Series, for artist one-one-one

Wayne Andrews, executive director of YAC, grant and art planning

Ellis Bledsoe, University of Mississippi Office of Technology Commercialization, on logistics and entrepreneur

Allen Kurr, University of Mississippi Small Business Development Center & Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development, with small business planning

Matt Parham, Bank of Commerce, small business finance

Emily Suber, Lucky Elephant, on social media and marketing

Legal

Two more workshops will round out the 2023 Big Bad Business Series. On September 27th, small business owners can learn about funding options from a variety of experts, while on October 24th, Oxford Night of Genius will occur. Night of Genius brings in 3-5 small business owners to share an idea or obstacle related to their small business and the audience, including a crowd of experts, help him or her brainstorm through it.

To sign up and book Round Robin sessions or learn more about the series,

visit www.oxfordarts.com/artsincubator.